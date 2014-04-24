Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2019
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 102.375
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.018 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion Swedish crown
when fungible
ISIN XS1015120964
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)