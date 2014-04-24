Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Vasakronan
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 2, 2018
Coupon 2.18 pct
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005933660
