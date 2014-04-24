April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date May 02, 2019

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 13bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JP Morgan & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100 - 2

Governing Law English

