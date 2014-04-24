Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount 100 million Sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.754
Reoffer price 99.754
Yield 1.217 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT
Payment Date May 1, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total 350 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS1027956363
