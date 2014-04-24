April 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower National Bank of Greece SA
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2019
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.451
Reoffer Yield 4.5 pct
Spread 353.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 389.1bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date April 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Caa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN XS1063244682
