* Shares in ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements India Ltd fall even as their earnings beat forecasts as dealers say other income and tax credit contributed significantly to their net profits. * ACC falls 2.8 percent even after reporting on Thursday March-quarter net profit of 3.99 billion rupees ($65.35 million), above consensus forecasts for 3.37 billion rupees. * But dealers worry about the impact from other income, which jumped 154 percent to 1.08 billion rupees from a year earlier. * Ambuja Cement is down 2.7 percent after the company reported on Friday a forecast-beating 6.6 percent rise in quarterly profit from a year earlier. * Ambuja's net profit was helped after other income rose by 53.2 percent to 1.32 billion rupees from a year earlier, according to company's filing. * Ambuja's shares had initially risen 1 percent to a record high of 221 rupees. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)