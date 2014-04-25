BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
Apr 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower China Construction Bank Asia Corporation
Limited (CCB)
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date May 28, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.019
Reoffer price 99.569
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0238315672
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Moody's on Kuwait's banking system - expect 6%-7% credit growth over the outlook horizon of 12 to 18 months
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.