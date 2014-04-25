April 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond Increased on Friday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg - Förderbank (L Bank)
Guarantor State of Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3 month Libor+ 12 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price 100.147
Discount Margin 3 month Libor+ 2 basis points
Payment Date May 2, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
The issue size will total $1.7 billion when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1063822719
Permanent ISIN XS0903255312
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)