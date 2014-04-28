(Adds year on year percent change figure for revenue of year ago result) Apr 28 (Reuters)- Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 25.24 18.28 (+38.1 pct) (+26.9 pct) Net Revenues 25.19 18.23 (+38.2 pct) (+27.1 pct) Operating 8.83 3.63 (+143.1 pct) Recurring 8.98 3.74 (+139.8 pct) Net 8.27 3.39 (+143.7 pct) EPS 190.04 yen 78.26 yen EPS Diluted 188.40 yen 78.15 yen Ann Div 72.00 yen 32.00 yen -Q2 Div 45.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 27.00 yen 22.00 yen NOTE - Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on. (Reporting By Eiko Ochi)