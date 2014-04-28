Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
* The rating on Indonesia balances institutional, economic, and external constraints with a moderately strong fiscal and economic growth profile.
* We are affirming our 'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term sovereign credit ratings on Indonesia. We are also affirming our 'axBBB+' long-term and 'axA-2' short-term ASEAN regional scale rating on Indonesia.
* The stable outlook reflects our view that the moderately weak institution, low GDP per capita, and external vulnerability are generally balanced against favorable fiscal and debt metrics and the country's moderately strong growth prospects.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Affirmed
Indonesia (Republic of)
Bank Indonesia
Sovereign Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
ASEAN Regional Scale axBBB+/--/axA-2
Indonesia (Republic of)
Senior Unsecured BB+
Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia I
Senior Unsecured BB+
Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia II
Senior Unsecured BB+
Perusahaan Penerbit SBSN Indonesia III
Senior Unsecured BB+
