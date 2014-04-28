April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS (KBN)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.628

Yield 1.266 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date May 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS1062130387

