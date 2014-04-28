Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Espirito Santo (BES)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date May 8, 2017

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.815

Spread 208 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to OBL#137

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BES, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) and BB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)