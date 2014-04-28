Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date February 22, 2017
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 20bp
Reoffer price 100.414
Reoffer Spread 3-Month Libor + 5bp
Payment Date May 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 100
Notes The issue size will total 2.125 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0854758868
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.