Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real

Maturity Date March 2, 2017

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 98.0125

Payment Date March 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities

Ratings Aaa(Moody's) and AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 365 million

Brazilian Real when fungible

ISIN XS0490455069

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)