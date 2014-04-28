Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian Real
Maturity Date March 2, 2017
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 98.0125
Payment Date March 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities
Ratings Aaa(Moody's) and AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.1875 pct (M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 365 million
Brazilian Real when fungible
ISIN XS0490455069
