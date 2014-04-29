Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2025

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 106.886

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 53.9bp

Over the 1.75 pct Feb 2024 DBR

Payment Date May 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 17.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 4.35 billion euros when fungible

ISIN XS0807336077

