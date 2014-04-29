Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date May 12, 2016

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)