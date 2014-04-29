Porsche SE expects higher 2017 profit as VW pushes revamp
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE , the main shareholder of Volkswagen, expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to overcome its diesel emissions crisis.
Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
STUTTGART, Germany, March 21 Porsche SE , the main shareholder of Volkswagen, expects a jump in profits this year as VW pushes steps to overcome its diesel emissions crisis.
* Says it agrees to buy 23.5 percent stake in trading firm for 1.25 billion yuan ($181.37 million)
* Says unit wins land auction for 321.2 million yuan ($46.60 million) in Zhejiang province