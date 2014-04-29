April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower SMC Global Power Holdings Corp IPO-SMC.PH
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date Perptual
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 7.5 pct
Spread 573.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date May 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Miz &
Standard Chartered
Listing Singapore
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1061082696
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)