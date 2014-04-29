April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone (APRR)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 31, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Payment Date May 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, CM-CIC, RBC Capital Markets, Santander GBM, SG CIB & ING

Ratings BBB (S&P) & BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011884899

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)