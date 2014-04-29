Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Montreal

Guarantor BMO Covered Bond Gurantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 7, 2019

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.796

Yield 1.042 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 45.3bp

Discount Margin Over the 1.0 pct Feb 2019 OBL #168

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BMO CM, Commerzbank and HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA(Fitch)

Fees Undisclosed

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1064774778

