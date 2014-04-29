BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins land auction for 321.2 mln yuan in Zhejiang
* Says unit wins land auction for 321.2 million yuan ($46.60 million) in Zhejiang province
Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower New York Life Global Funding (NY Life)
Guarantor FA provider: New York
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 13, 2019
Coupon 0.5 pct
Payment Date May 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
NAIROBI, March 21 Kenya will start selling a mobile-phone based government bond this week, the Treasury said on Tuesday, the culmination of a lengthy plan to tap a new pool of investors into government securities.
BERLIN, March 21 Greece will not last in the eurozone in the long run and officials working on a review of its bailout package should prepare for such a possibility, a senior member of the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said.