April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower RCI Banque SA
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date May 09, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.55
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2019 UKT
Payment Date May 09, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Lloyds and RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1064797126
