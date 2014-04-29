April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 12, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 74bp

Issue price 102.031

Reoffer price 102.031

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 8.5bp

Payment Date May 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes The issue size will total 225 million Swedish crown

when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1064894329

ISIN XS0791636359

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)