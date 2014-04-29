April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower China Overseas Finance Investment Cayman Ltd
Guarantor China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $450 million
Maturity Date May 8, 2024
Coupon 5.95 pct
Issue price 99.554
Reoffer price 99.554
Yield 6.01 pct
Spread 330 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
ISIN XS1063561499
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $550 million
Maturity Date May 8, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.786
Reoffer price 99.786
Yield 4.298 pct
Spread 255 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
ISIN XS1063561143
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 8, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, HSBC,
BOC International & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing HKSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
