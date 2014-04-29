April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date May 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Issue price 100.598
Reoffer price 100.598
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0894488591
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)