April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA

Guarantor Kingdom of Belgium, French Republic &

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 16bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)