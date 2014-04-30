April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BOC Aviation Pte Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date May 9, 2019
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 98.961
Reoffer price 98.961
Yield 4.107 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date May 9, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BOC International, HSBC & Standard Chartered Bank
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)