April 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London branch)

Issue Amount 410 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 8, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17bp

Payment Date May 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN CH0243619779

