BRIEF-Credit China Fintech Holdings says FY profit rmb301.1 mln
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016
* Liu Kin Sun has tendered his resignation as an executive director
* $20 million underwritten institutional placement of new ordinary shares at $2.25 per share