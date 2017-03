UPDATE 2-Trump's pick to lead U.S. CFTC unveils major new policy agenda

WASHINGTON/BOCA RATON, March 15 The top U.S. derivatives regulator laid out plans on Wednesday for a sweeping overhaul of the agency that will include everything from cutting regulation to restructuring the unit that conducts surveillance for market abuses. In a wide-ranging policy speech that drew a rare standing ovation from more than 1,000 industry participants, Acting Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, who was nominated by President Donald