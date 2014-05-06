European large-caps, at the lowest relative price/book
valuations in 30 years, offer the best risk-reward across
regional markets, according to Morgan Stanley.
** MS says inflows into Europe via ETFs favouring mid &
small-caps & large investors remain underweight large-caps.
** Latest StarMine data shows 56% of the small & micro-cap
companies that have reported Q1 numbers missing estimates. For
larger companies that stands at 48%.
** MS shows large-caps trading at a 30-year low relative
valuations vs mid-caps. link.reuters.com/gyx98v
** Low inflation, low growth environment dividend growth
remains appealing. European large-caps offer attractive yields.
link.reuters.com/kyx98v
** Trigger could be the pick-up in M&A where large companies
are looking to put cash piles to work & European corporates are
particularly active. link.reuters.com/muh55t
** Earnings a missing ingredient but few companies seeing
growth better than broader market and yet are trading cheaper on
a P/E basis.
** Among these: ING, BBVA, Renault
, Aegon, Lloyds, KBC, BASF
, UBS, Schneider, Fresenius
, Akzo Nobel.
(RM: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM:
vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)