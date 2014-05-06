Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPifrance Financement
Guarantor EPIC BPI-Groupe
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 1.052 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct 2019 FRTR
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011898196
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.