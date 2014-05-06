Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services
Guarantor VW Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 13, 2018
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.712
Reoffer price 99.712
Yield 2.443 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over The Gilt
Payment Date May 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1066467678
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.