May 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services

Guarantor VW Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 13, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.712

Reoffer price 99.712

Yield 2.443 pct

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over The Gilt

Payment Date May 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC and Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1066467678

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)