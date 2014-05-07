(Correction to change the currency from Yen to Renminbi)
May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China Ltd (Sydney Branch)
Issue Amount 150 million Renminbi
Maturity Date May 14, 2015
Coupon 2.95 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.95 pct
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law New South wales
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)