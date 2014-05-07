May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism

(ESM)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.386

Reoffer yield 0.992 pct

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.1bp

Over the 3.5 pct 2019 DBR

Payment Date May 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

ISIN EU000A1U9829

