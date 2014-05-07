May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Stability Mechanism
(ESM)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 15, 2019
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.386
Reoffer yield 0.992 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.1bp
Over the 3.5 pct 2019 DBR
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 0.01
ISIN EU000A1U9829
