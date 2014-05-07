May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc
Guarantor Nestle S.A.
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date January 14, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.456
Yield 2.229 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 52 basis points
Ovet the 1.625 pct April 2019 UST
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Musi and UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's) and AA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1066895399
