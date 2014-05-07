May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 100.425

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.225 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 525 million Brazilian real

When fungible

ISIN XS1014703851

