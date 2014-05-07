May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier

de France SA (3CIF)

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 19, 2017

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.810

Reoffer Yield 0.564 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated FRTR April 25, 2017

and October 25, 2017

Payment Date May 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) and AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

