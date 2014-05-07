BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aon Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2026
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.321
Reoffer Yield 2.943 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit suisse and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.