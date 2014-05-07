May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Danske Bank A/S

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

