May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Danske Bank A/S
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
