BRIEF-Newcap FY EBTDA up at DKK 24.6 million
* FY EBTDA 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million) versus 23.9 million crowns year ago
May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2018
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Payment Date May 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BRL9345
BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian ruling party lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki, said on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.