May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Cantonale De Fribourg (Freiburger KB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date June 3, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.523

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date June 3, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Freiburger Kantonalbank

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0244175201

