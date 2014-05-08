BRIEF-Newcap FY EBTDA up at DKK 24.6 million
* FY EBTDA 24.6 million Danish crowns ($3.5 million) versus 23.9 million crowns year ago
May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Intrum Justitia
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 15, 2019
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.658
Yield 3.20 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank and Swedbank
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005935665
BUDAPEST, March 14 Hungarian ruling party lawmakers have proposed economist Bianka Parragh as a new member of the central bank's rate-setting Monetary Council, the Chairman of Parliament's Economic Affairs Committee, Erik Banki, said on Tuesday.
ESSEN, Germany, March 14 RWE has sold the bulk of its 2018 and 2019 power generation at prices below current wholesale market levels, which bodes ill for power generation margins in coming years, data from the German utility showed in Tuesday's earnings report for 2016.