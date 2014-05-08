May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Intrum Justitia

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 15, 2019

Coupon 3.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.658

Yield 3.20 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank and Swedbank

Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005935665

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)