May 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Santander
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date Parpetual
Coupon 6.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.375 pct
Spread 478.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date May 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered
Ratings Ba2 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law Spanish
ISIN XS1066553329
