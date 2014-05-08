SE Asia Stocks-Higher; investors await Fed meet outcome

By Ambar Warrick March 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher amid thin trading on Tuesday, but concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce a hike in interest rates, as widely expected, after a two-day policy meeting kept investor sentiment cautious. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has already signalled that the U.S. central bank would likely increase rates at its March 14-15 meeting. "There is a lot of uncertainty at the moment, which is what's holding