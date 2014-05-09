(fixes the format) May 9 (Reuters)- Seven Bank Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Revenues 105.59 94.97 113.20 56.10 (+11.1 pct) (+7.2 pct) (+7.3 pct) Recurring 35.79 31.87 36.40 18.40 (+12.2 pct) (+1.7 pct) (-4.6 pct) Net 21.24 19.38 23.10 11.60 (+9.5 pct) (+8.7 pct) (-0.6 pct) EPS 17.83 yen 16.27 yen 19.39 yen 9.74 yen EPS Diluted 17.80 yen 16.24 yen Ann Div 7.50 yen 6.75 yen 7.50 yen -Q2 Div 3.50 yen 3.25 yen 3.75 yen -Q4 Div 4.00 yen 3.50 yen 3.75 yen NOTE - Seven Bank Ltd . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .