May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Transport for London (TFL)
Issue Amount 130 million sterling
Maturity Date April 7, 2064
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 101.003
Yield 3.915 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2055 UKT
Payment Date May 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1068193439
ISIN XS1045127393
