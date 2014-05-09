May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Transport for London (TFL)

Issue Amount 130 million sterling

Maturity Date April 7, 2064

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.003

Yield 3.915 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct 2055 UKT

Payment Date May 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

when fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1068193439

ISIN XS1045127393

