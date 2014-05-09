May 093 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$50 million

Maturity Date April 08, 2024

Coupon 4.75 pct

Reoffer price 102.357

Yield 4.4525 pct

Payment Date May 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Unlisted

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 - 10

Governing Law New South Wales

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total A$1.05 billion

When fungible

ISIN AU3CB0214211

