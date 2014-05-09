May 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Hellenic Petroleum Finance PLC (UK entity)
Guarantor Hellenic Petroleum SA
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Eurobank & HSBC
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
