(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 155.02 147.98 140.00 - 150.00 63.00 - 69.00 (+4.8 pct) (+15.7 pct) (-9.7 - -3.2 pct) (+2.2 - +11.9 pct) Operating 10.54 loss 6.08 5.00 - 10.00 loss 2.00 - 2.00 (-52.6 - -5.2 pct) Recurring 12.53 loss 4.38 5.00 - 10.00 loss 2.00 - 2.00 (-60.1 - -20.2 pct) Net 6.60 loss 13.71 3.50 - 6.50 loss 1.30 - 1.30 (-47.0 - -1.5 pct) EPS 57.28 yen loss 119.19 yen 30.38 yen - 56.42 yen loss 11.28 yen - 11.28 yen EPS Diluted 57.19 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 30.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd formed from the merger of game content makers Square and Enix on April 1, 2003.